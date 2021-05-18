Obama Acknowledges Unanswered Questions About UFOs: ‘We Don’t Know Exactly What They Are’

Former President Barack Obama disclosed in a Tuesday interview that federal officials don’t “exactly” know the origin of unidentified flying objects at the center of public speculation.

“The truth is that when I came into office, I asked,” Obama said in the interview with The Late Late Show’s James Corden. “I was like, ‘All right, is there the lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and spaceships?’ They did a little bit of research …. and the answer was, ‘No.'”

He said he possessed some classified information about UFOs, but also claimed the federal government was in the dark when it came to key details.

“When it comes to aliens, there are some things I just can’t tell you on air,” Obama said. “What is true — and I’m actually being serious here — is that there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are. We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory — they did not have an easily explainable pattern.”

The issue has been in the news this week thanks to a Sunday 60 Minutes report that included former intelligence officer Luis Elizondo, a prominent expert on the topic who headed the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.

“Imagine a technology that can do 6-to-700 g-forces, that can fly at 13,000 miles an hour, that can evade radar and that can fly through air and water and possibly space,” Elizondo told the show. “And oh, by the way, has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces and yet still can defy the natural effects of Earth’s gravity. That’s precisely what we’re seeing.”

Watch above via The Late Late Show.

