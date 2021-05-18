MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Tops Jake Tapper, Sandra Smith at 4 P.M. in Monday Ratings, Fox News Sweeps Dayparts

MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, hosted by Nicolle Wallace, won the most total viewers at 4 p.m. in the ratings Monday, according to data from Nielsen, while Fox News continued to dominate the competition in all dayparts.

With 1.42 million total viewers, the first hour of Deadline took the top spot, but was third in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, with 150,000. Your World with Neil Cavuto, guest hosted by Sandra Smith, on Fox News was second, with 1.25 million total viewers, and won in the key demo with 192,000. The first hour of The Lead with Jake Tapper was third in total viewers, with 793,000, and second in the demo, with 179,000.

Fox News continued to crush the competition in dayparts, averaging 1.52 million total viewers in total day, and 244,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.14 million, and third in the demo, with 156,000. CNN averaged the fewest today day viewers, with 733,000, and was second in the demo, with 187,000.

In prime time, Fox’s wins were clear, with nearly 2.66 million total viewers, and 440,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.95 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 259,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.12 million, and second in the demo, with 278,000.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends won with 1.11 million total viewers, and 187,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 938,000 total viewers, and 130,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 497,000 total viewers, and 122,000 in the demo.

Fox notched four of the top five most-watched shows in both total viewers and in the demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight took the top spot, with 3.18 million total viewers, and 511,000 in the demo. Hannity was second, with 2.69 million total viewers, and 439,000 in the demo. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.68 million, and fifth in the demo, with 345,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.55 million, and also fourth in the demo, with 367,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.11 million, and third in the demo, with 370,000.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]