In a recent interview, President Donald Trump teed off on Attorney General Bill Barr over a lack of indictments over the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, “and that includes Obama and that includes Biden.”

Former President Barack Obama reacted to that in an appearance on Pod Save America Wednesday.

Former Obama NSC spokesman Tommy Vietor asked the former president, “Is it weird for you when he tweets that you should be indicted?”

.@TVietor08: Is it weird for you when Donald Trump tweets that you should be indicted? @BarackObama: pic.twitter.com/zlGu6iipEJ — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 15, 2020

Obama responded, “This is something that even his, you know, his fellow Republicans tend to just pretend doesn’t happen… They kind of dodge reporters when they’re asked about it.”

“The allegations are so absurd that even Republican-controlled committees looking into it have dismissed them. And, you know. Attorney General Barr has dismissed them,” he continued.

Obama said what Trump is doing is part of a larger problem of his “politicization of the criminal justice system”:

“That is stuff that you keep out of politics right now. Because it’s too dangerous. You want, you can’t have a democracy in which political opponents are subject to this kind of inflammatory language. Now, he did the same thing with Hillary and the ‘lock her up’ theme. And so I’m not surprised by it, that it continues. I’m disappointed that Republicans who know better have not checked him on this. And I think on a very important question after the election, even if it goes well with Joe Biden, is whether you start seeing the Republican Party restore some sense of ‘here are norms that we can’t breach’ because he’s breached all of them and they have not said to him, ‘this is too far.'”

