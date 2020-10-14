MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow tweaked her own parent network’s programming decision, asking Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris if the campaign was upset about NBC’s decision to host a Trump town hall on Thursday evening opposite Joe Biden’s forum on ABC News.

Addressing the backlash over NBC’s last-minute call to essentially counterprogram one presidential candidate’s town hall with another, Maddow asked Harris during her Wednesday night show: “Are you as mad as everybody else is that NBC is doing a town hall with President Trump tomorrow?”

Harris, who had begun to crack up at the question before Maddow had finished it, paused for a few seconds and then firmly declared: “I’m not touching that.”

That very unapologetic non-answer prompted Maddow to doubled over onto her desk laughing and then clapped her hands with approval at getting blown off.

“Let me ask you — different angle,” Maddow said once she had regained her composure. “Should the networks refuse to give the president other opportunities for airtime if he’s the one who refuses the chance to debate?”

“You know, I’m not going to tell the networks what to do,” a still tickled Harris responded. “But I’ll tell you I know who I’m going to be watching. So, there you go.”

“Well done, well done,” Maddow replied, joining in the laughter again. “You’re job is safe.”

