Former President Barack Obama took a shot at a faction of Democrats — cautioning them not to be a “buzzkill.”

During an interview on SiriusXM’s Pod Save America, the former president — in assessing the midterm prospects for Democrats — encouraged the party to allow leeway for people to “make mistakes.” As part of a self-effacing analysis, Obama called himself “too professorial” on occasion, and added, “there were times where I would sound like I was giving a bunch of policy gobbledygook.”

“And that’s not how people think about these issues,” Obama said. “They think about them in terms of ‘The life I’m leading day-to-day. How is politics even relevant to the things I care most deeply about? My family, my kids, work that gives me satisfaction, having fun. You know, not being a buzzkill.’ And sometimes Democrats are.”

"Democrats can be [buzzkills], right? Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells… and that all of us at any given moment can say things the wrong way, make mistakes." Interview with @BarackObama out tonight on @SIRIUSXM and everywhere tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/xi65vTNWZH — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 14, 2022

Obama went on to argue that progressives would do well to adopt a messaging strategy that extends some latitude.

“Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells,” Obama said. “And they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes.”

