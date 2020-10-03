Peacock announced on Saturday two news shows featuring political commentators Mehdi Hasan and Zerlina Maxwell set to launch on October 5.

“Zerlina” will air weekdays at 6:00 PM and “The Mehdi Hasan Show” will follow right after at 7:00 pm on Peacock’s latest news channel, The Choice.

“News is a key differentiator for Peacock and we’re excited to bring more original and popular news programming to the platform. We will continue to expand news content on Peacock with a focus on aggregating varied perspectives and diverse voices,” said Peacock’s SVP of Topical Programming and Development, Jen Brown.

In a press release announcing the new shows, Peacock lauded Hasan as “an award-winning journalist known for riveting one-on-one conversations, as well as his coverage of national politics, current affairs, and global news.”

Hasan added, “I’m thrilled to host this new show and also to be part of an exciting roster of programming as we launch this new channel under Peacock. At this crucial time, it’s essential to hold people in power to account, which I aim to do on the show.”

“We’re developing a show to help people think through how news affects their individual lives and our culture as a whole,” said Maxwell, a former Obama field organizer and media director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. “Peacock provides a fantastic platform for the show to be seen by a broad audience.”

The Choice’s primetime lineup also includes progressive media personality Sam Seder on weekdays for “The Majority Report.”

