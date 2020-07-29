comScore

Pelosi Reportedly Plans to Announce Masks Now Mandatory on House Floor

By Josh FeldmanJul 29th, 2020, 5:59 pm

Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly told colleagues on a Wednesday call that she will be announcing mandatory mask-wearing on the House floor.

Pelosi had already pushed for House committee chairs to require member to wear masks at hearings.

The new move comes on the heels of Louie Gohmert testing positive for the coronavirus after initially planning to travel with the president to Texas today.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram reported earlier about Gohmert testing positive leading to renewed safety concerns at the Capitol:

