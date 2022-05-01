Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday morning in an unannounced visit.

Pelosi led a delegation of House members that included Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Jim McGovern (D-MA), and Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Zelensky posted a video of him exchanging pleasantries with the delegation in Kyiv as Russia continues its war on Ukraine.

Зустріч зі спікером Палати представників Конгресу США @SpeakerPelosi в Києві. Сполучені Штати є лідером потужної підтримки України в боротьбі з агресією РФ. Дякуємо, що допомагаєте захищати суверенітет і територіальну цілісність нашої держави! pic.twitter.com/QXSBPFoGQh — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 1, 2022

Zelensky told the members of Congress, “You all are welcome.”

Pelosi told the president, “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

Ukraine has been fending off a war of aggression since late February when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the country. The Russian military has endured heavy losses in what many analysts believed should have been over with by now. Ukraine has been bolstered by arms shipments from NATO countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

Pelosi is the highest ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began.

