JUST IN: Pence Subpoenaed in Special Counsel Probes into Trump: Report

ABC News first reported on Thursday evening that former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump. The focus of the subpoena was not initially clear and reportedly followed months of investigations between Pence’s lawyers and the Department of Justice.

Former Trump-era national security adviser Robert O’Brien was also reportedly subpoenaed on Thursday. CNN reported that O’Brien has asserted executive privilege in refusing to turn over records requested by federal prosecutors.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to investigate Trump’s retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, as well as the former president’s efforts to retain those documents despite official requests to return them.

Smith also took over the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and those efforts alleged connections to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Reuters noted the federal prosecutors have been interviewing other key Trump officials in recent weeks:

Trump’s former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was interviewed by Justice Department lawyers in recent weeks as part of the ongoing special counsel investigation related to 2020 election interference, the report added, citing sources.

President Joe Biden is also under investigation by special counsel Robert Hur, named by Garland last month, for his retention of classified documents.

