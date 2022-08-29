Peter Doocy Challenges Karine Jean-Pierre on Claiming Illegal Immigrants Don’t Just Walk Over Border: ‘That’s Exactly What’s Happening!’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy flipped out on White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for claiming that illegal immigrants don’t just walk over the border.

During Monday’s White House press briefing, Doocy asked why the United States requires passengers from abroad coming into the country to be vaccinated, yet doesn’t require immigrants covering the Southern Border to be vaccinated.

“That’s not how it works,” said Jean-Pierre.

“That’s not what you guys want to happen, but that is what is happening,” said Doocy.

“But it’s not like somebody walks over and … that’s not … that’s not how…,” said Jean-Pierre.

“That’s exactly what’s happening,” exclaimed Doocy.

“Thousands of people are walking in a day. Some of them turn themselves over,” added Doocy. “Some of them are caught. Tens of thousands a week are not. That is what is happening.”

In July, there were almost 200,000 U.S. Border Patrol encounters at the Southern Border, a decrease from 207,933 encounters.

Videos, seen from Fox News to social media, capture migrants crossing the Rio Grande Valley and other parts of the Southern Border to try to enter the United States illegally. The Biden administration has been criticized for not securing the Southern Border, where law enforcement continues to battle drug and human trafficking.

Watch above.

