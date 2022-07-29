Peter Doocy Spars With KJP Over Biden Arizona Border Wall Construction: ‘Is This Racist?’

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy sparred with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during Friday’s press briefing over recent reports that the Biden administration has greenlit further construction on the southern border wall.

“President Biden when he was a candidate said, ‘There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration.’ So what changed?” Asked Doocy.

“We are not finishing the wall,” shot back Jean-Pierre quickly.

“If walls work in that part of Arizona — is this the administration trying to get migrants to cross somewhere else, like in Texas? What is the plan?” Doocey quickly followed up.

“We are not finishing a wall. We are cleaning up the mess that the prior administration made. We are trying to save lives. This is what is this is what the prior administration left behind that we are now cleaning up,” Jean-Pierre qualified.

Doocy’s question was based on Fox News digital report from earlier in the day, noting that “on Thursday, the Biden administration approved a plan to complete a section of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona.”

“The plan includes filling four major gaps in the wall that continue to allow the Yuma area to be one of the busiest corridors for illegal immigration crossings,” the report added.

“By finishing the wall. Is this –” Doocy added before Jean-Pierre cut him off to say, “We are not finishing it.”

“By filling in. Finishing –” he tried again.” We are not,” she jumped in again.

“Finishing by filling in. Is this, is this racist? Because in 2019, when the former guy was proposing a law, you said that it was his racist wall. So how is this any different? I’m just having a hard time understanding how this is —” he continued, before being cut off again.

“I’m not even sure how you get to your first question, to this question that you just asked me, I will say this,” she continued as Doocy tried to jump back in.

“I’m, I’m, I’m answering your question. A border wall is ineffective use of taxpayer dollars. So it’s ineffective of taxpayer dollars, dollars that actually went to the military that the last administration, the prior president took from the military, which took away from schools which took away from military bases,” Jean-Pierre said, concluding:

That’s what that money that he pulled away from to build this wall that he wanted that is ineffective, by the way, which I just said. Just recently, CBP reported that new bollard fencing along the Southwest border was breached 3272 times between fiscal year of 2019 and 2021, requiring 2.6 million in repairs. It’s ineffective. We are not finishing a wall. We are cleaning up the mess that the last administration made.

Watch the full clip above via the White House

