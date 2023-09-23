Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to former President Donald Trump, called former White House female colleagues “pimp ladies” in bizarre tweet defending Rudy Giuliani from sexual assault claims.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the former chief of staff to Mark Meadows, claimed earlier this week in her new book that Giuliani sexually assaulted her on January 6th.

Another former Trump White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin backed up Hutchinson’s claims, triggering an angry, typo-riddled response from Navarro on Twitter.

“Watched Hutchinson in West Wing suck candy daily outside Meadows office doing NOTHING. Pimping new ‘book’ with White House loser Alyssa Farah. Hutchinson sold soul to J6 witch hunt. This her next 15 minutes of fame. Rudy Giuliani hero, Cassidy trash,” Navarro wrote.

On Friday, Navarro responded to his own post by attacking some of the most notable female aides to serve in the Trump administration by calling them “pimp ladies.”

“Why would White House men – prez, vp, senior aide – EVER hire a woman after watching book pimps Cassiday(sic) Hutchinson, Alyssa Farah, Stephanie Grisham, Kayleigh McEnany, Olivia Troye throw mud at Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani et. al. Pimp ladies be giving real MAGA WOMEN bad name,” he concluded.

Navarro, an ardent Trump loyalist, recently became the second former Trump official convicted for contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6th Committee.

It is unclear why Navarro chose to target McEnany in his rant because the former press secretary turned Fox News pundit has not been vocally anti-Trump since leaving the administration.

Meanwhile, Giuliani faces multiple lawsuits as well as criminal charges stemming from his alleged attempts to overturn the election results in Georgia in favor of Trump during the 2020 election.

