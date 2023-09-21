Ex-Trump Aide Tells CNN She Remembers Cassidy Hutchinson Telling Her About ‘Creepy or Handsy’ Rudy Amid Groping Bombshell

CNN analyst and former Trump White House senior aide Alyssa Farah Griffin said she remembers Cassidy Hutchinson complaining about “creepy or handsy” Rudy Giuliani around the same time Hutchinson now says Rudy groped her.

Hutchinson is the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who set the political media world on fire when she dropped bombshell after bombshell in her testimony to the January 6 committee. In her upcoming book “Enough” Hutchinson vividly describes being groped by Giuliani during Trump’s pre-riot speech on January 6, according to an advance copy obtained by The Guardian.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, Griffin told anchor Abby Phillip she remembered Hutchinson complaining about Giuliani, and that women in the Trump White House didn’t like to be around Rudy — and Trump “knew it”:

PHILLIP: She said Giuliani put his hand under her skirt, or under her blazer, then her skirt while they were backstage during Trump’s speech. She told you about this?

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Well, I trust her implicitly. I remember about two years ago, her alluding to something, and I don’t want to misrepresent the words, either he was creepy or handsy with me.

But to put it into bigger context, those of us who were working the West Wing at that time knew that Rudy Giuliani was a wild card. He was something who was unpredictable. Being careful on how I say this, there were concerns, I don’t know if they’re true, that he would come to the White House campus inebriated.

So, that was something that even up to the former president’s level, there would be concerns, don’t let him do television hits from the White House lawn, be cautious about what meetings he’s in. And, frankly, the pattern of behavior makes sense to me. It doesn’t surprise me. It’s horrifying. It does not make it acceptable. And just big picture, this is such a historic, horrifying, bad moment for our country, this rally that’s happening on The Ellipse, the attempt to overthrow the election. And in that moment, this is also happening. I don’t think you can really fully process how significant that is, but I believe her implicitly.

PHILLIP: It’s layers upon layers here. And just so people understand, I mean, this idea that Rudy Giuliani was inebriated has come up before on the night of the election, for example, that’s been reported. But had you ever witnessed Giuliani doing inappropriate things, other women being concerned about being around him yourself perhaps?

GRIFFIN: My sense with Giuliani was I didn’t witness so much probably the sexual harassment. It was just there was a sense that he was not in control of himself, that he was somebody who was liable to say anything, to do anything. And there was a sense among women in the White House that you didn’t want to be around him. So, I think there may have been sort of that almost unspoken idea of like there’s something off here, you don’t want to be near him.

And, by the way, the former president knew it. Even though they’ve been friends for many years and there’re these times that they’re close, he obviously called him when his White House counsel gave him the counsel he did not want, he recognized that Rudy Giuliani was not the man he was 20, 30 years ago.

He recognized and openly talked about the fact that he had really kind of had been come debilitated from who he previously was.