BREAKING: Ex-Trump Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Accuses Rudy Giuliani Of Groping Her On January 6

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to President Donald Trump, claims in her new book that Rudy Giuliani groped her the day MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Describing the former New York mayor as “a wolf closing in on its prey,” Hutchinson notes that the her encounter with Giuliani occurred backstage behind Trump’s speech near the White House shortly before his supporters started to riot.

She accuses Giuliani of putting his hand “under my blazer, then my skirt” while noting that former Trump adviser John Eastman witnessed the assault.

“I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” Hutchinson writes, according to a copy of the book obtained by The Guardian. “He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin.”

“I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy’s grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark,” she adds.

As a White House aide, Hutchinson primarily served under Trump’s last chief of staff Mark Meadows. Her book reportedly details her journey from a ardent Trump supporter to be disenfranchised and becoming an essential witness for the January 6th Committee.

Hutchinson describes in more detail of her encounter with Giuliani on January 6th:

Describing the events on January 6, the deadly culmination of Trump’s attempt to overturn his defeat by Joe Biden, Hutchinson writes that she “experience[d] anger, bewilderment, and a creeping sense of dread that something really horrible [was] going to happen”. ‘I find Rudy in the back of the tent with, among others, John Eastman,” she continues. “The corners of his mouth split into a Cheshire cat smile. Waving a stack of documents, he moves towards me, like a wolf closing in on its prey. ‘We have the evidence. It’s all here. We’re going to pull this off.’ Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us. I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer. ‘By the way,’ he says, fingering the fabric, ‘I’m loving this leather jacket on you.’ His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt, Hutchinson writes.

Giuliani faces various legal issues, including 13 criminal racketeering and conspiracy charges in Georgia over his alleged attempts to overturn the election result. As well as a $10 million lawsuit from a former personal assistant who also accused him of abuse of power and sexual harassment.

