Peter Navarro Unloads On ‘Ungrateful Idiot’ Mick Mulvaney’s Performance as Trump’s Acting Chief of Staff; Mulvaney Fires Back

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro stirred up a fight with former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney over the latter’s performance while serving under former President Donald Trump.

The Daily Beast got an early look at Navarro’s upcoming memoir: Taking Back Trump’s America: Why We Lost the White House and How We’ll Win It Back. The book is seemingly a declaration of Navarro’s grievances with his Trump administration colleagues — given the preview shows him going after “cringeworthy” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, “insufferably pompous” coronavirus testing czar Brett Giroir, and an assortment of other top officials.

However, Navarro reserved his harshest remarks for Trump’s “Motley Crue of Chiefs.” After a series of criticisms toward Reince Priebus and John Kelly, Navarro honed in on Mulvaney, starting with the fact that he was always described as the “acting” White House Chief of Staff when the job fell to him.

“[A] little dig that the Boss liked to stick into Mick so he never got comfortable in the job,” Navarro described it. “The more Mick begged, the more permanent his ‘acting chief’ status would become…God blessed this smug Mick with an overabundance of both arrogance and hubris.”

The report says Navarro’s book glosses over broader contextual nuances as he blasts Mulvaney for how he handled himself and the media in the role. The Daily Beast asked Mulvaney for a response, and he told them “Peter Navarro used an imaginary friend to justify many of his economic hypotheses.”

“No one, including Donald Trump, takes him as a serious commentator on, well, anything,” he said.

Navarro was asked for a response:

Read Taking Back Trump’s America for the truth about this ungrateful idiot and you decide. Mulvaney never should’ve been allowed in the Trump White House much less been designated chief of staff. He was opposed to much of what Trump stands for. He is now cashing in on CBS for his Trump celebrity and sticking knives in Trump’s back. It’s all so shameful.

And the Beast went back to Mulvaney one more time.

“The only people who take Peter seriously are those who read his book. And no one read his book.”

