Critics were both plentiful and vociferous following Piers Morgan’s Monday interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox Nation. And, as is his wont, the former Good Morning Britain host engaged with them directly — leading to one particularly nasty squabble with a famed television auteur.

Responding to a tweet promoting the interview, David Simon — creator of the classic HBO drama The Wire — went after both Morgan and Carlson.

“In an ocean of talking-head sewage, what are the chances that the two most pouty and puckered assholes in broadcast television would ever swim through the brown, find each other, and discuss the events of the day?” Simon wrote.

In an ocean of talking-head sewage, what are the chances that the two most pouty and puckered assholes in broadcast television would ever swim through the brown, find each other, and discuss the events of the day? https://t.co/m0Yf9do7Bo — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 5, 2021

Morgan wasted little time firing back.

“Talking of sewage, Dave… you were all over me like a sycophantic chap rash when I interviewed you,” Morgan wrote. “Yet now you play the vicious horrible illiberal liberal to appease your vile woke base. All a bit sh*t really. But on a positive note, I loved The Wire.”

Talking of sewage, Dave… you were all over me like a sycophantic chap rash when I interviewed you. Yet now you play the vicious horrible illiberal liberal to appease your vile woke base. All a bit sh*t really. But on a positive note, I loved The Wire. https://t.co/h2KOWSQ5Uw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2021

The interview Morgan was referencing evidently took place at Cannes some years ago, as part of a panel discussion which included Simon’s fellow legendary TV showrunner Aaron Sorkin and then-HBO chairman Richard Plepler.

“1) Didn’t know you from a fart in high wind. 2) Was polite to said fart at Richard’s request as that man was a Medici to me,” Simon wrote to Morgan — recalling their meeting. “Now go lick some racist royalty.”

“Aaron was a class act,” Morgan countered. “You…. not so much. Probably explains why The West Wing is so much better than The Wire.”

Aaron was a class act. You…. not so much. Probably explains why The West Wing is so much better than The Wire. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2021

From there, the conversation morphed into an erudite discussion on the state of the media — in which the two men exchanged ideas in a thoughtful, courteous manner.

Nah, just kidding. Quite naturally, the nasty spat headed into the gutter — with Morgan chiding Simon’s “stupendous ego,” and Simon blasting Morgan as an “empty parasite.” Here are the lowlights:

Sorkin is swell and has gigs. I’m still working for Time Warner after a quarter century. You’re unemployed and if it was a Tijuana cathouse and you had a fistful of fifties, you still couldn’t get laid at TW or anywhere else over here. Not after that pratfall you did at CNN. https://t.co/DCQkIb0dmt — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 5, 2021

Yet oddly, despite your stupendous ego, I have 26 times as many followers as you! You’re a great writer but a repulsive human being. Aaron’s a better writer and a great guy.

Be more like Aaron. https://t.co/zPEq5IC27H — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2021

Yes, popularity on this platform is truly indicative of worth and mettle. It’s a damn wonder you keep getting fired when actual journalism is required. Now go back some poor girl’s cellphone and call that moral midgetry reporting, you empty parasite. https://t.co/o2Gxl5WGIA — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 5, 2021

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]