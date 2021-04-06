comScore Piers Morgan Feuds With The Wire's David Simon on Twitter

Piers Morgan Gets Into Ugly, Profane Twitter Spat Over His New Tucker Interview With The Wire Creator David Simon

By Joe DePaoloApr 6th, 2021, 9:15 am

Critics were both plentiful and vociferous following Piers Morgan’s Monday interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox Nation. And, as is his wont, the former Good Morning Britain host engaged with them directly — leading to one particularly nasty squabble with a famed television auteur.

Responding to a tweet promoting the interview, David Simon — creator of the classic HBO drama The Wire — went after both Morgan and Carlson.

“In an ocean of talking-head sewage, what are the chances that the two most pouty and puckered assholes in broadcast television would ever swim through the brown, find each other, and discuss the events of the day?” Simon wrote.

Morgan wasted little time firing back.

“Talking of sewage, Dave… you were all over me like a sycophantic chap rash when I interviewed you,” Morgan wrote. “Yet now you play the vicious horrible illiberal liberal to appease your vile woke base. All a bit sh*t really. But on a positive note, I loved The Wire.”

The interview Morgan was referencing evidently took place at Cannes some years ago, as part of a panel discussion which included Simon’s fellow legendary TV showrunner Aaron Sorkin and then-HBO chairman Richard Plepler.

“1) Didn’t know you from a fart in high wind. 2) Was polite to said fart at Richard’s request as that man was a Medici to me,” Simon wrote to Morgan — recalling their meeting. “Now go lick some racist royalty.”

“Aaron was a class act,” Morgan countered. “You…. not so much. Probably explains why The West Wing is so much better than The Wire.”

From there, the conversation morphed into an erudite discussion on the state of the media — in which the two men exchanged ideas in a thoughtful, courteous manner.

Nah, just kidding. Quite naturally, the nasty spat headed into the gutter — with Morgan chiding Simon’s “stupendous ego,” and Simon blasting Morgan as an “empty parasite.” Here are the lowlights:

——

