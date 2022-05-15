Piers Morgan Spits Nails After Ukrainian Band Wins Massively Popular Eurovision Song Contest: ‘Rigged Farce’

By Joe DePaoloMay 15th, 2022, 3:16 pm
 

Piers Morgan recently called out someone for labeling the outcome of a vote “rigged” without a shred of evidence. But now, it is he who is throwing about that claim without anything to back it up.

In a series of tweets Sunday, the host of Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan Uncensored lashed out over the results of the wildly popular Eurovision song contest — which was won by Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra. Morgan argued that the fix was in from the jump, and that anyone representing Ukraine would have won in the current climate.

“The world’s most absurd, pointless, politically-motivated ‘contest’ excels itself,” Morgan wrote. “Ukraine could have sent one of its heroic bomb-sniffing dogs to bark the national anthem and still won. Happy for them, but please let’s stop calling #Eurovision a contest… it’s a rigged farce.”

The annual contest, which dates back to 1956, is nothing short of a massive event in Europe. Last year’s Eurovision drew 183 million TV viewers — nearly double the U.S. TV ratings of the Super Bowl.

But Morgan believes this year’s edition was not on the level.

“The result of an international singing ‘contest’ shouldn’t be determined by which countries are suffering most at the time of the ‘contest’ or there is no point having a contest,” Morgan wrote. He added, “Even Ukrainians don’t think it was the best song.”

