Piers Morgan recently called out someone for labeling the outcome of a vote “rigged” without a shred of evidence. But now, it is he who is throwing about that claim without anything to back it up.

In a series of tweets Sunday, the host of Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan Uncensored lashed out over the results of the wildly popular Eurovision song contest — which was won by Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra. Morgan argued that the fix was in from the jump, and that anyone representing Ukraine would have won in the current climate.

“The world’s most absurd, pointless, politically-motivated ‘contest’ excels itself,” Morgan wrote. “Ukraine could have sent one of its heroic bomb-sniffing dogs to bark the national anthem and still won. Happy for them, but please let’s stop calling #Eurovision a contest… it’s a rigged farce.”

The world’s most absurd, pointless, politically-motivated ‘contest’ excels itself. Ukraine could have sent one of its heroic bomb-sniffing dogs to bark the national anthem and still won. Happy for them, but please let’s stop calling #Eurovision a contest… it’s a rigged farce. https://t.co/spefapUQBt — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 15, 2022

The annual contest, which dates back to 1956, is nothing short of a massive event in Europe. Last year’s Eurovision drew 183 million TV viewers — nearly double the U.S. TV ratings of the Super Bowl.

But Morgan believes this year’s edition was not on the level.

“The result of an international singing ‘contest’ shouldn’t be determined by which countries are suffering most at the time of the ‘contest’ or there is no point having a contest,” Morgan wrote. He added, “Even Ukrainians don’t think it was the best song.”

Hi Alex, I see you are ‘Co-host of the Graham Norton Book Club’.. dare I suggest this might slightly inhibit your ability to be entirely impartial in the Eurovision-is-rigged-crap debate? 🤣 https://t.co/TG93pPCFAV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 15, 2022

The result of an international singing ‘contest’ shouldn’t be determined by which countries are suffering most at the time of the ‘contest’ or there is no point having a contest. https://t.co/n53Hm1I5JB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 15, 2022

No, I don’t. But nobody who voted for Ukraine thought it was the best song because it obviously wasn’t anywhere near the best. Even Ukrainians don’t think it was the best song..

They got the sympathy vote, which is fine so long as we drop the word ‘contest’ from Eurovision. https://t.co/ZpmJTwOHpB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 15, 2022

Sure, then call it Eurovision Song Frivolity.. just stop pretending it’s any kind of ‘contest’ because it isn’t. https://t.co/msCJqR0wqO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 15, 2022

