Ukrainian Band Kalush Orchestra Wins 2022 Eurovision

After winning the 2022 Eurovision song contest on Sunday, Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra thanked everyone “who decided to support Ukrainian culture and music.”

The band’s front man, Oleg Psiuk, pleaded after their victory to “help Azovstal, right now.”

According to the Associated Press, he later said at a news conference that viewers could help by “spreading information,… reaching out to governments to help.”

In an interview after their victory, one band member noted that “it was a long and difficult journey” and because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, they “didn’t even have an opportunity to come together and rehearse for a long time.”

The band’s winning song “Stefania” received 439 fan votes — the highest number of televotes ever received in a Eurovision contest, per the AP.

Psiuk said he wrote “Stefania” about his mother, but it has since been perceived in a more patriotic manner.

“Many people began to perceive it like Ukraine is my mother,” he said, according to NPR. “And this way the song has been very close to Ukrainian people.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Kalush Orchestra on their win and said in a Telegram message that “we will do everything to one day host Eurovision in a Ukrainian Mariupol.”

“I’m sure our victorious chord in the battle with the enemy is not far off,” he added.

Watch “Stefania” above, via YouTube

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com