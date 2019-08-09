The El Paso shooting suspect confessed to authorities and said he was targeting “Mexicans,” per the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by news outlets.

The AP and Washington Post report this afternoon that the affidavit says that the suspect emerged from a vehicle at an intersection and said, “I’m the shooter.”

And he apparently admitted to specifically targeting Mexicans:

According to Garcia’s affidavit, Crusius waived his right to an attorney and agreed to speak, telling them that he traveled from Allen, Tex., a suburb of Dallas, with an assault rifle and multiple magazines. “The defendant stated once inside the store he opened fire using his AK-47 shooting multiple innocent victims,” Garcia wrote. The detective added that Crusius said his targets were “Mexicans.”

The manifesto found online after the shooting, believed to be his, decried the “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

