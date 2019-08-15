2020 presidential contender Beto O’Rourke pledged to stay in the race today, shutting down talk of him switching to a run for the U.S. Senate in Texas.

“There have even been some who have suggested that I stay in Texas and run for Senate, but that would not be good enough,” the former Texas congressman said Thursday morning in a speech. “That would not be good enough for this community, that would not be good enough for El Paso, that would not be good enough for this country.”

“We must take the fight directly to the source of this problem … and that is Donald Trump,” he continued. “I want to be the leader for this country that we need right now and that we do not have.”

O’Rourke suspended his campaign following the mass shooting in El Paso that left over 20 people dead. Following his return to El Paso, many pundits — and the Houston Chronicle editorial board — called for O’Rourke to drop out of the presidential race to instead run against Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who is up for re-election in 2020.

“As we head back on the campaign trail today, I know there is a way to do this better,” O’Rourke said. “The kind of challenges we face in this country require an urgency.”

“Anyone this president puts down, we’re going to do our best to lift up,” he said.

O’Rourke has reportedly qualified for the third set of Democratic debates and will be on the stage next month.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

