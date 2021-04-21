Police in Columbus, Ohio have released more bodycam footage showing the moment when Ma’Khia Bryant was shot.

Bryant, a Black 16-year-old, was shot on Tuesday while officers were responding to 911 calls about an attempted stabbing.

On Wednesday, police held a press conference where they released frantic audio from one of the calls, then they showed Officer Nicholas Reardon’s bodycam footage of Bryant getting shot in the altercation.

The shooting drew shock and horror from the onlookers, but as Reardon and fellow officers approached Bryant’s body, someone was heard pointing out that Bryant “had a knife. She just went at her.”

A knife was seen close to Bryant’s body in the video, and she reportedly died shortly after the encounter from her injuries. Police had released bodycam video of the shooting on Tuesday night, which they said showed Bryant lunging at other people with a knife. They previously left out the aftermath of the shooting.

The shooting occurred around 4:45 local time, just about half an hour before former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

