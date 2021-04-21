CNN’s Coverage of Derek Chauvin Verdict Draws Most Viewers in Cable News

CNN was the most-watched cable news network for the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty Tuesday for the murder of George Floyd.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., anchored first by Jake Tapper and then Wolf Blitzer, CNN averaged 4.03 million total viewers, according to early Nielsen numbers. The network also topped the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, with 1.46 million.

Of the cable news networks, Fox was the second most-watched during that time, with 3.44 million total viewers, and 742,000 in the demo. MSNBC was third, with 3.07 million total viewers and 562,000 in the demo.

The verdict, which found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, was read shortly after 5 p.m.

While CNN regularly ranks third in total viewership among the cable news networks, breaking news events tend to be a ratings boon for the network. The network has surged in the younger demo since the 2020 election, often beating out Fox News and MSNBC.

Fox was first in viewers for total day ratings Tuesday, averaging 1.89 million total viewers, and was second in the demo, with 388,000. CNN was second in total viewers, with 1.6 million, and was way ahead of the competition in the demo, with 535,000. MSNBC was third in total day, with 1.56 million total viewers and 271,000 in the demo.

In prime time, Fox again had the most total viewers, with 2.78 million, and was second in the demo, with 554,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 2.21 million, and third in the demo, with 403,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.87 million, and again had a decisive victory in the demo, with 685,000.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends was first overall, with 1.23 million total viewers and 250,000 in the demo – almost as many demo viewers as both MSNBC and CNN combined during that time. Morning Joe was second in total viewers, with 990,000, and third in the demo, with 123,000. New Day was third in total viewers, with 547,000, and second in the demo, with 132,000.

