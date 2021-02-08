Politics Correspondent Tim Alberta Leaves Politico for The Atlantic

Tim Alberta, Politico’s chief political correspondent who wrote a best-selling book about Donald Trump and the Republican party, is joining The Atlantic.

Alberta, whose recent reporting has on the GOP, will expand his coverage to include culture, religion, crime, and sports at the Atlantic, he said on Twitter Monday.

Exciting news: I’m joining @TheAtlantic. I’ve been eager for the opportunity to look beyond politics and tell stories about culture, religion, crime—even sports!—and this is the perfect fit. Used to daydream about writing for this magazine while at @njhotline. Now it’s reality. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) February 8, 2021

“It’s been a wonderful ride @politico with so many great friends and talented colleagues,” Alberta also tweeted.

Alberta has previously written for the conservative National Review, the National Journal, and The Wall Street Journal. His recent work has focused largely on the Republican party. In 2019, the Democratic National Committee initially objected to Alberta co-moderating a presidential primary debate, citing his background in conservative media, but he eventually went on to co-moderate with journalists Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz, and Yamiche Alcindor.

Alberta’s book, American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump, published in 2019, was a New York Times bestseller.

Alberta is one of many recent additions to the Atlantic. Jennifer Senior, a New York Times columnist, will also join the Atlantic, along with “senior editors Daniel Engber from Wired, Honor Jones from The New York Times, and Chris Ip from Engadget; staff writers Katherine Wu and Caitlin Dickerson, both formerly of The New York Times; and Aithne Feay, who joined The Atlantic’s experimental-storytelling team,” the Atlantic said Monday in a statement.

The additions come as the Atlantic is under new leadership, with former Wired editor-in-chief Nick Thompson now serving as the Atlantic‘s CEO.

