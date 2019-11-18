A number of journalists and commentators defended Politico’s Tim Alberta following a new report that alleges Democratic Party officials don’t want him to moderate an upcoming debate.

The report from NBC’s Dylan Byers says the DNC thinks Alberta is “ill-suited” to moderate the Democratic debate in December because he used to write for National Review and writes about the Republican Party, and other journalists at Politico and PBS agree with the assessment.

“Politico’s decision to push for Alberta has rankled officials at the DNC, as well as some journalists at PBS and even Politico, the sources said. The reason: Alberta previously wrote for National Review, a conservative magazine, and has spent the bulk of his recent career chronicling the Republican Party. Democratic Party officials say such a journalist is ill-suited to co-moderate a debate meant to better inform Democratic voters about their potential nominees.”

Representatives from both Politico and the DNC declined to comment and Alberta declined to comment to NBC.

A number of journalists and others who know Alberta tweeted out their support for him following the report’s publication, stressing that they know Alberta – Politico’s chief political correspondent – to be plenty qualified to moderate.

This is insane. @TimAlberta is one of the best journalists covering politics in America today https://t.co/D91gdjSFV0 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 18, 2019

.@TimAlberta is a fantastic journalist and I will vouch for his fairness, integrity and smarts any day. https://t.co/qNuGMqQ4LG — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 18, 2019

1. @TimAlberta is an excellent journalist, and if you think he’s soft on the GOP, listen to this podcast: https://t.co/zcJtBVRaku 2. The “view from nowhere” politics of top news anchors is also a bias. Smart moderation from the left and right would be preferable. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) November 18, 2019

Obviously @TimAlberta has conservative beliefs but he’s a good reporter who follows high journalistic standards. Seems wrong to exclude him https://t.co/YvtkX7QeWa — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 18, 2019

Not a good look. https://t.co/JsAUfjZIq2 — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 18, 2019

I don’t know what @TimAlberta’s political beliefs are and I’ve never asked him in years of working together. I just know he’s one of the most thorough, thoughtful and talented reporters I’ve ever worked with. He’s dedicated to his craft and cares deeply about accuracy. — Blake News (@blakehounshell) November 18, 2019

If PBS is objecting to @TimAlberta because of he did a job in conservative media at one point, wait until they hear about who hosts the channel’s Washington Week https://t.co/kuVYzXEHuK — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) November 18, 2019

I worked with @TimAlberta for years and will match his integrity and honesty up with any reporter’s. He would be tough on the candidates, and that’s what the DNC should want. https://t.co/AAydYHqrKj — James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) November 18, 2019

There is a long history of political operatives and writers going on to moderate political debates and anchor shows, including AT PBS. @TimAlberta is well-qualified to do this. #teamAlberta — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) November 18, 2019

Seems to me @TimAlberta would be at pains to be/appear fair at such an event, whereas “mainstream” debate moderators have consistently forced Dems to respond to one stupid GOP talking point after another. https://t.co/ybX4Pd8Mh3 — David Roberts (@drvox) November 18, 2019

Tim is a great reporter & colleague & would be a terrific moderator. https://t.co/eBAhHQ882b — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 18, 2019

actually Tim Alberta should moderate all of the debates. thanks https://t.co/3H2wfKsCxG — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) November 18, 2019

Did…did they read Tim’s book? Deeply sorry that good journalism appears to have “rankled” the DNC: https://t.co/nDDEBHhkuH — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 18, 2019

