Poll From Trump’s Favorite Network OAN Has Biden Statistically Tied With Him in Texas

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in a statistical tie with President Donald Trump in Texas according to a new poll from Trump’s favorite conservative news network, One America News (OAN).

Trump got a lot of bad polling news on Wednesday, as he continued to trail Biden in more than half-a-dozen battleground state polls, and a handful of national surveys as well. But it was the one poll Trump held a slim lead in that might be the most eyebrow-raising.

In an OAN/Gravis poll reported Wednesday, Trump received 46 percent support to Biden’s 44 percent, well within the poll’s margin of error of +/-4.3 percent.

The news comes on the heels of two related bits of news. The first is that Biden began running a six-figure ad buy in the state this week, a sign that the campaign feels more confident than usual about the decades-long quest for Democrats to take back the Lone Star State.

The other is that OAN has been admonished by Gravis, the firm that conducts the network’s polls, for selectively releasing polls that favor Trump.

In the average of the last 5 Texas polls, Trump leads by just .2 percent.

Democrats have heard this siren song before, but the tune appears to have caught the attention of the Trump campaign as well. So far on Wednesday, they’ve sent two email pitches to supporters regarding an upcoming visit to the state.

One was headed “The Lone Star State — Meet me there?”

Another said “Howdy — We’re going to Texas.”

From: Donald J. Trump

Subject: The Lone Star State

Preheader: Meet me there? pic.twitter.com/nXPLyGw2Oo — Trump Fundraising Emails (@TrumpEmail) July 15, 2020

From: DonaldJTrump•com

Subject: Howdy

Preheader: We’re going to Texas. pic.twitter.com/rgHEZ8V5li — Trump Fundraising Emails (@TrumpEmail) July 15, 2020

The email says “The President really wants to meet you in Texas, Thomas. He needs the advice of his top supporters, which is why he really wants YOU to be there to discuss some critical campaign strategies,” and offers a chance to win a trip.

One bright spot for Trump: his other favorite poll, Rasmussen, showed a 7-point swing in his direction nationally, and he now trails Biden by only three points in that poll. Two other national polls out Wednesday, however, show Trump trailing by 9 and 10 points.

