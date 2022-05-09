Portland Journalist Who Covered Antifa and Proud Boy Clashes Arrested For Alleged Vandalism, Arson at Synagogues and a Mosque

A journalist who covered the 2020 Antifa and Proud Boy violence in Portland was arrested and charged with vandalizing synagogues and trying to set fire to a mosque.

34-year-old Michael Bivins was arrested on Saturday after he approached a TV station in Beaverton, just outside Portland, “where he demanded to speak to a reporter,” Portland police said. The station, KPTV, reported that Bivins confessed to reporters, who then called the police.

A station employee also told Oregon Public Broadcasting that Bivins was making anti-Semitic remarks.

Bivins was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree arson.

The vandalism occurred at three synagogues and the arson at the mosque. Bivins allegedly broke a window at a synagogue, Congregation Shir Tikvah in northeast Portland, on April 30 and, on May 2 and May 4, respectively, put graffiti and threw a rock through a window, at another synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, in northwest Portland. He allegedly set fire to the mosque, the Muslim Community Center of Portland, on May 3.

“Additional investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible,” said Portland police, which noted it is “in contact with federal authorities regarding these cases.”

Bivins, a freelance journalist, has written for Al Jazeera, Willamette Week, The Eugene Weekly and other publications, and been cited in The Washington Post.

He covered an alt-right rally in Portland for Al Jazeera, and clashes between Proud Boys and Antifa for the Willamette Week, a Portland alt-weekly.

Aaron Mesh, news editor of the Willamette Week, said the paper is “conducting a review of his work.”

Mike Bivins wrote for @wweek from 2017 to 2019. He covered street brawls and other political polarization for us (along with selling video to local and national outlets). We’re conducting a review of his work. — Aaron Mesh (@AaronMesh) May 7, 2022

