A poll conducted after Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, TX reveals overwhelming support for numerous gun control measures.

According to a new Politico/Morning Consult survey, which was published in Thursday’s edition of Politico Playbook, 73 percent of Americans strongly support requiring background checks on all gun sales, and another 15 percent somewhat support that measure. Only 8 percent either strongly or somewhat support background checks.

A ban on assault weapons encountered a bit more pushback from the electorate, but still has widespread national support overall. The Politico/Morning Consult poll found 53 percent strongly support an assault weapons ban, while another 14 percent somewhat support such a law. Just 25 percent either strongly or somewhat oppose a ban on assault weapons.

The survey also showed near-universal support for the prevention of gun sales to people who have been reported as dangerous to law enforcement by a mental health provider. In all, 84 percent either strongly or somewhat back that restriction, while only 9 percent strongly or somewhat oppose.

On the flip side, only 24 percent of Americans either strongly or somewhat support a repeal of the Second Amendment, compared to 43 percent who strongly oppose it, and 13 percent who are somewhat in opposition. And the poll also shows support for arming teachers and school personnel. Politico/Morning Consult found 54 percent of Americans either strongly or somewhat support teachers and school staff carrying concealed firearms to respond to a school shooting, while 35 percent either strongly or somewhat oppose.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com