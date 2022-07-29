Elisabeth Hasselbeck will return to The View next week on a temporary basis as ABC continues to look for a permanent conservative co-host.

It was reported earlier this week CNN contributor and former Trump administration Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin will permanently replace Meghan McCain.

McCain quit last August and trashed the long-running daytime talk show as toxic. She cited an on-air interaction with co-host Joy Behar that gave her a “panic attack.”

Since then, producers have relied on a revolving cast of right-of-center personalities to fill the chair.

People magazine reported for now, Hasselbeck will return to the seat on a temporary basis beginning Aug. 3. The outlet noted:

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is making a temporary comeback to The View. The former host, 44, originally appeared on the morning talk show from 2003 until 2013 between seasons 7-16, where she established the conservative seat. … During her decade-long run on the series, Hasselbeck clashed with her co-hosts on numerous occasions. In 2007, she and then co-host Rosie O’Donnell got into a heated debate over the Iraq War. The dispute turned ugly, and O’Donnell quit shortly after.

Hasselbeck joined Fox News as a co-host of Fox & Friends after she left ABC. She retired from TV in 2015 to spend more time with her children.

She asked for prayers in a comment confirming her ABC comeback to People.

“It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children’s book, Flashlight Night, and as always tackle hot topics!” she said. “Pray for me y’all!”

Farah Griffin was tapped to fill the show’s conservative seat, the The Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

Farah Griffin, 33, will be named as Meghan McCain’s full time replacement on the panel from September for the show’s 26th season. Three insiders with knowledge of the discussions with Farah Griffin have told DailyMail.com that ABC will announce her new position imminently.

ABC has yet to confirm the report.

