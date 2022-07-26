The View to Name Alyssa Farah Griffin As Meghan McCain’s Successor – Report

The View is set to name former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin to be Meghan McCain’s permanent replacement in the talk show’s conservative seat, the The Daily Mail reported first on Tuesday.

Since leaving the Trump administration in December 2020, Griffin has been critical of former President Donald Trump as it pertains to his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. She has criticized both Democrats and Republicans.

Since McCain’s departure in July 2021, The View has rotated guest co-hosts in the conservative seat with Griffin, right-wing pundit Lindsey Granger, former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT), former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and GOP operative Tara Setmayer.

The View ends its 25th season in August.

Griffin is currently a CNN contributor. Whether she’d remain in the role were she to be named McCain’s permanent successor is unknown.

Griffin has come under fire from the right for changing her views on Trump since her White House tenure.

Apparently, Griffin’s future View colleagues are not pleased about the expected personnel move.

“Her soon to be co-hosts are very upset,” an insider told The Daily Mail. “They feel she isn’t authentic and changes her opinions based on who her paymaster is.”

