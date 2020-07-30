Pro-Trump doctor Stella Immanuel who touts unwavering confidence in the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients and believes in alien DNA has been temporarily suspended from Twitter due to violating the tech company’s Covid-19 misinformation policy.

Early Thursday morning, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Mediaite that Immanuel’s account “had a Tweet in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

It appears that the demon sex doctor @stella_immanuel has been temporarily suspended from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/JCzKzgHP0B — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 30, 2020

The tweet in question appears to link a video that the doctor had pinned to her profile where she encourages Covid-19 patients who have been treated with hydroxychloroquine to share their stories with the hashtag “#HCQWorks.”

The Twitter spokesperson added that they are “taking action in line with our policy here.”

For the doctor to regain control of her account, she will be required to delete the Tweet in violation of Twitter’s Covid-19 policy and then serve a 12-hour suspension.

In a post, late Wednesday to her personal Facebook page, Immanuel claimed that “Twitter is trying to silence me without looking bad.”

Immanuel, before being coined as “spectacular” by President Donald Trump, was revealed to have had made a wide variety of medical claims revolving around “alien DNA and the physical effects of having sex with witches and demons in your dreams.”

It was also uncovered that Immanuel back in 2019 was sued for medical malpractice.

Immanuel didn’t return a request for comment from Mediaite by the time of press regarding her Twitter account.

