Pro-Trump Group Says They Planned ‘Eat the Babies’ Stunt at AOC Event

A pro-Trump fringe group is claiming responsibility for a stunt in which a woman urged Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to support eating babies as a solution to the climate crisis.

At a Corona, NY town hall event on climate change Thursday, a woman stood up and interrupted the Q&A, and told Ocasio-Cortez “But we’re not going to be here much long because of the climate crisis,” and that “We only have a few months left.”

“I love that you support the green deal, but It’s not, getting rid of fossil fuel is not going to solve the problem fast enough, a Swedish professor saying we can eat dead people, but that’s not fast enough,” the woman continued, adding “So I think your next campaign slogan has to be this, we got to start eating babies.”

She then removed her jacket to reveal a t-shirt that said “Save the Planet Eat the Children.”

The woman continued to rant about eating babies as a solution to climate change, and said “This is very serious, please give a response.”

Ocasio-Cortez remained calm, and began to answer. The woman interrupted again, saying “I thought you cared.”

“So one of the things that’s very important to us is that we need to treat the climate crisis with the urgency that it does present,” AOC said, and added “Luckily we have more than a few months.”

“No we don’t,” the woman said.

“We do need to hit NetZero and several years, but I think we all need to understand that there are a lot of solutions that we have,” Ocasio Cortez continued, unfazed.

Conservatives made the moment go viral as an example of “climate change hysteria,” but as The Washington Post reports, a fringe political group that supports Trump has taken credit for what was pretty obviously a stunt:

The woman was apparently part of an attempt by a right-wing fringe political group to embarrass the Democratic congresswoman. Late Thursday, a Twitter account belonging to the LaRouche PAC — which was founded by conspiracy theorist Lyndon H. LaRouche Jr. — took credit for the stunt. A historian who has documented the organization said the woman’s outburst was “a fairly well-established tactic for them.” “They’ve been doing this since the ’70s,” Matthew Sweet, whose book “Operation Chaos” delved into the group’s complex history, told The Washington Post. “The tactic is you go to a political meeting and you create a disturbance that disrupts the meeting, and more importantly, that creates a kind of chaos.”

In this case, the stunt resembles one of the most well-known and well-trod examples of satire in history, Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal. Swift’s essay satirically suggested that impoverished Irish people sell their children as food.

Watch the clip above, via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com