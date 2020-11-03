comScore

Pro-Trump Pundit Censored By Twitter For Saying They Might ‘Need’ Alleged Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse On Election Day

By Zachary PetrizzoNov 3rd, 2020, 2:56 pm

Pro-Trump pundit Jesse Kelly suggested in a tweet that Republicans might “need” alleged Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse on Election Day.

On Monday afternoon, Kelly shared a New York Post article about Rittenhouse being held on a $2 million bond, asking, “But what if we need him tomorrow?”

Screenshot via Twitter

Twitter has since removed the tweet.

A Twitter spokesperson told Mediaite on Tuesday that Kelly’s tweet had “been actioned for violation of our policy on the glorification of violence.”

Kelly didn’t return multiple requests for comment from Mediaite.

Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois, is accused of killing two men during protests against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His bail was set at $2 million Monday.

Twitter users quickly pointed out how disturbing Kelly’s tweet was, to which he has not publicly commented on.

Angelo Carusone, who leads the progressive watchdog organization Media Matters for America, pointed out that Kelly is currently a host on Pluto, CBS’s streaming service.

Kelly has previously worn his Twitter bans as a badge of honor, most recently in an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.

