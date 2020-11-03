Pro-Trump pundit Jesse Kelly suggested in a tweet that Republicans might “need” alleged Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse on Election Day.

On Monday afternoon, Kelly shared a New York Post article about Rittenhouse being held on a $2 million bond, asking, “But what if we need him tomorrow?”

Twitter has since removed the tweet.

A Twitter spokesperson told Mediaite on Tuesday that Kelly’s tweet had “been actioned for violation of our policy on the glorification of violence.”

Kelly didn’t return multiple requests for comment from Mediaite.

Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois, is accused of killing two men during protests against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His bail was set at $2 million Monday.

Twitter users quickly pointed out how disturbing Kelly’s tweet was, to which he has not publicly commented on.

Ah yes, I see the pro-life party has logged on. pic.twitter.com/SwkJKJ4vIF — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 3, 2020

haha it’s funny because he’s calling for people to be shot in the streets tomorrow pic.twitter.com/YEfudvkGsV — lvl 45 chaos potus (@thetomzone) November 3, 2020

good lord this tweet pic.twitter.com/gzfed2Mtja — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) November 3, 2020

Angelo Carusone, who leads the progressive watchdog organization Media Matters for America, pointed out that Kelly is currently a host on Pluto, CBS’s streaming service.

Worth noting: Viacom/CBS picked up this right-wing murder proponent Jesse’ show for their “Pluto” streaming service If Pluto wasn’t another Quibi-esque failure in waiting, I imagine more people would be bothered, especially since Viacom picked up Bill O’Reilly alongside this guy pic.twitter.com/KT14TWBkor — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) November 3, 2020

Kelly has previously worn his Twitter bans as a badge of honor, most recently in an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.

