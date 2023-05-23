‘I’m Gonna Chop You Up!’ Professor Who Berated Anti-Abortion Students Caught on Camera Chasing, Holding Machete to NY Post Reporter’s Neck

A New York City professor was caught on camera holding a machete to a New York Post reporter’s neck on Tuesday.

Hunter College professor Shellyne Rodriguez confronted the reporter, who was answers over a viral video in which she was seen confronting anti-abortion students who had set up a table on campus.

Rodriguez threw papers off the student’s table, telling them that their presence was “triggering” her students. The video quickly circulated social media.

Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez harassed and assaulted two pro-Life students at Hunter College. Rodriguez is an open Marxist at the College and has yet to be reprimanded for her unhinged and violent outburst. pic.twitter.com/xHDYAf2Qq4 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 21, 2023

On Tuesday, New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton knocked on the door of Rodriguez’s apartment in the Bronx. According to the paper, Rodriguez yelled from inside, “Get the f–k away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!”

Fenton identified himself and moments later, Rodriguez emerged from her apartment wielding a machete which she promptly put to Fenton’s neck, “get the fuck away from my door,” she said in the video released by the Post.

The reporter and photographer left the building but Rodriguez was not done. According to the paper, she followed them down the block, yelling, “Get the f–k off the block!”

She chased the photographer to his vehicle before doubling back and kicking “the reporter in the shins,” per the report.

A spokesman for Hunter College, Vince DiMiceli, told the New York Post in a statement that the school was outraged by the footage. “We will take swift and appropriate action,” DiMiceli said.

