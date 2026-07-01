Former White House spokesperson Sarah Matthews, who worked for President Donald Trump from June 2020 to January 2021, says it “seems” her former employer “is doing everything in his power to tank Republican chances in the midterms.”

In a segment on MS NOW, Matthews explained to correspondent Antonia Hylton that Trump’s fixation on the SAVE America Act could cost him, and the Republican Party, dearly this fall.

“I think that if President Trump was doing everything in his power to tank Republicans’ chances in the midterms, he wouldn’t be doing anything differently,” she said. “That’s what it seems like. It seems like he does not care about the party, which he never has, to be fair. He has never cared about what is good for the betterment of the Republican Party. He has only ever cared about himself and accumulating as much power as possible.”

The president refocused his attention on the SAVE America Act this week after the Supreme Court ruled that states can count mail-in ballots that arrive after an election.

“In light of the tremendous loss in the Supreme Court today concerning Voter’s Rights, and the fact that ‘people’s’ votes are allowed to be counted LONG AFTER an Election is over, it is more important than ever to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

But voters have more urgent concerns, Matthews added.

“He doesn’t care about affordability. He’s called it a hoax, said that Democrats have created it. He obviously doesn’t care about housing, called this unimportant,” she added. “And I know that that had a lot of Republicans on the Hill who were wanting to bang their head against the wall when they heard him say that. Because, look, when you look at something like housing, that is a big deal for voters, especially of my generation, where affording a home and buying a home is out of reach for most of us.”

The president has so far refused to sign a bipartisan housing bill that would make it easier to build homes across the country, and went so far as to refer to the topic as being of “minor importance.”

“And so then when there is this bipartisan bill, that is an easy win for Republicans in the midterms to point to as a tangible thing that they did to address the affordability crisis, Trump has to immediately make it all about himself and try to use it as leverage to get what he wants passed,” Matthews noted. “Which is not something that I think is a priority of the majority of voters right now. They don’t really care about this SAVE America Act. They care about what is he doing to lower costs for me and my family.”

Watch the above via MS NOW.

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