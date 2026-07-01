BREAKING: Daredevils Climb Empire State Building to Fly Banner About ‘Love’

A pair of daredevils climbed the Empire State Building Wednesday, putting on a dramatic display while they embraced — and apparently got engaged.

The scene was captured live by CNN, where the anchors marveled at the chutzpah of the trespassers and predicted they’d be “under arrest” soon. Below is a transcript of their exchange:

DANA BASH: Can we just stop for a second? Hold on one second. Juliet. So we saw a selfie stick. Clearly looks like a selfie stick go up. He goes on. Or somebody went on one knee. I don’t know what the gender of these individuals went on. One knee looked like a proposal. They hug and it looks like it’s just being captured by somebody’s cell phone. They’re they’re. JULIETTE KAYYEM: “Getting it’s probably streaming somewhere. Yeah, it’s probably streaming somewhere live right now. I’m not, I’m not able to access it. I’ve been given some links about who they are. Um, but we’ll let the reporters figure out who they are. But, um, yeah, I mean, this is performative. Um, uh, and, and, you know, I, I, I am all for love. I am all for romance. Let me just tell you, um, this is egregious for about 10,000 reasons. And these people will end up in jail for their wedding, as they should.”

The New York Post reported the woman was wearing a cat mask and identified the couple as Angela Nikolau and Vanya Beerkus.

The pair stayed atop the spire for roughly 30 minutes before they began to climb down, and Beerkus got down on one knee.

Nikolau describes herself on Instagram as a “Neoartist exploring identity, fear & freedom,” adding in the bio that: “My dream is to push the boundaries of what’s acceptable in art.”

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!