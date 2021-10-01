Progressive Caucus Chair Jayapal Knocks ‘Conservative Democrats Stand[ing] in the Way’ of Biden Agenda

By Josh Feldman Oct 1st, 2021
 

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D- WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, knocked “conservative Democrats” after a critical Democratic meeting with the president.

Democrats have been negotiating this week on passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Progressives have prioritized the latter, but it is facing opposition from Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

Jayapal said this week progressives would stick to the deal to pass the $3.5 trillion legislation before taking up the infrastructure package. On Monday she said Democrats should stick to that deal.

Jayapal said days earlier that a sizable number of Democrats would not vote for the infrastructure package without passing the $3.5 trillion bill.

House Democrats met with President Joe Biden on Friday. That meeting was followed by a meeting of the progressive caucus.

After that meeting, Jayapal made a point of knocking “a handful of conservative Democrats” she said are “standing in our way.”

