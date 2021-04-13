Psaki Asked About Rep. Rashida Tlaib Comment on Daunte Wright Killing: ‘Do You Disavow Her Calls For No More Policing?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked to respond to Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s statement calling for, in part, “no more policing” in the wake of the police shooting that claimed the life of Daunte Wright.

At Tuesday’s briefing, a reporter told Psaki “I just want to get your reaction to some comments from Congresswoman Tlaib that are getting a fair amount of attention.”

She then read Rep. Tlaib’s tweet from Monday night, which said, in part, ” I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed.”

“What do you make of those comments, do you disavow her calls for no more policing?” the reporter asked.

“What I can say from here is that that’s not the president’s view,” Psaki said. “The president’s view is that there are necessary outdated reforms that should be put into place. That there’s accountability that needs to happen. That the loss of life is far too high, [that] these families are suffering around the country. And that the Black community is exhausted from the ongoing threats they feel.”

“But he also believes that there is a forum for putting in place legislation, the George Floyd Act, that can help put many of these necessary reforms in place, and part of what needs to happen is rebuilding trust in communities in order to get to a better place,” Psaki added.

The entirety of Tlaib’s statement read “It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist.

Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder.”

No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed.”

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]