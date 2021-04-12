comScore Rashida Tlaib Calls For 'No More Policing'

Rashida Tlaib Calls For ‘No More Policing’ in Wake of Daunte Wright Killing

By Gideon TaaffeApr 12th, 2021, 9:38 pm

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib called for “no more policing, incarceration, and militarization” following the killing of Duante Wright by a police officer.

Wright’s death has been ruled a homicide. The Police Chief declared he believes the incident was an accident.

In her tweet Tlaib revived the debate from last Summer that called for defunding the police. President Joe Biden said during the campaign he did not support that.

Representative Tlaib received strong criticisms on Twitter from conservatives:

