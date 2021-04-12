Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib called for “no more policing, incarceration, and militarization” following the killing of Duante Wright by a police officer.

It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021

Wright’s death has been ruled a homicide. The Police Chief declared he believes the incident was an accident.

In her tweet Tlaib revived the debate from last Summer that called for defunding the police. President Joe Biden said during the campaign he did not support that.

Representative Tlaib received strong criticisms on Twitter from conservatives:

This “no more policing” tweet is getting bookmarked by lots of 2022 campaigns for when Rep. Tlaib claims she actually doesn’t want to abolish the police. https://t.co/bMDnqdNN3A — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 13, 2021

“No more policing or incarceration”? 🤔 How will that work? https://t.co/gFwNQzHtCn — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) April 13, 2021

Nutpicking is overdone. But “No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed” is so wildly stupid and irresponsible it needs to be called out (tho the “militarization” part is an argument at least). Be better for everyone if liberals said so. https://t.co/rqMvuQJlDY — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 13, 2021

“No more policing or incarceration” is going to be a big winner for the Democrats probably https://t.co/095b7TPBNo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 13, 2021

