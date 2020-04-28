President Donald Trump’s standing with the public about the coronavirus outbreak has sharply decreased in the past month, and Americans are nearly unanimous in rejecting the president’s suggestion that injecting disinfectant could be a possible treatment for Covid-19.

A new Reuters poll released on Tuesday, as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the one million threshold, found 47% of Americans now say they are “very” or “somewhat” likely to follow Trump’s advice on the coronavirus pandemic. That represents a significant, 15 percentage-point drop from a Reuters poll in late March.

More notably, 98% of Americans — which includes 98% of Democrats and Republicans — say they would not want to be injected with a household disinfectant like bleach if they came down with the coronavirus.

Overall, Trump’s job approval now sits at 43% — a statistically insignificant one percentage point drop from late March — and the same percentage of the public now approves of his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, per the Reuters poll. That figure exactly matches a recent Morning Consult poll, which also found 43% approved of the president’s handling of the crisis, a net -22 percentage point drop from Trump high-water mark in mid March.

In the 2020 matchup, Trump trails Biden by four percentage points, 44% to 40%.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]