‘Put His Fat Ass In Jail!’ Mary Trump Crew Glory In Trump’s Upcoming Arrest

Mary Trump and her co-hosts reveled in the prospect of ex-President Donald Trump’s upcoming arrest — and not just for the satisfaction of putting “his fat ass in jail!”

On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show’s “Nerd Avengers” series, co-Nerds Jen Taub and Norm Ornstein expressed relish at the thought of Trump’s arrest in unkind terms — but all agreed that justice and accountability are more important than the feelings of Trump’s supporters or his detractors:

JEN TAUB: Your lawyer has to say that you, Donald, he Donald, poses no significant risk of intimidating witnesses or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice. Oh, my flippin God, I can’t get enough of that sentence! So also, it’s going to be tell. I’m hoping. I’m hoping the judge continues with the televised tradition where we see the arraignment, where his lawyer has to say he is no notes, poses no significant risk. He’s intimidating. You write, locked in, obstructed. He’s under indictment for obstruction. So I don’t know what this looks like, but I would be really happy if he is put in jail. One last thing he will be.

…

MARY TRUMP: But Norm, I also feel like we’ve we really need to stop and not us. But, you know, just the powers that be, conventional wisdom. We need to stop giving a shit with those people. I don’t fucking care. I don’t care if they’re angry. I don’t care if they threaten. People don’t care anymore because their feelings are irrelevant. And if they continue to support Donald and these anti-democratic fascists, they’re part of the problem.

NORM ORNSTEIN: Absolutely the case. And, you know, I was pissed in these earlier arraignments when they didn’t do mug shots, they didn’t do DNA tests.

If we’re talking about equal justice under law, then he should be treated like anybody else who is charged. And it’s pretty clear the feds were not going to do that. New York wasn’t going to do that. And it sure seems as if Georgia will. And, you know, I think in the D.C. case, we have a no-nonsense judge who’s ready to call his bluff and put him in jail.

And, of course, the side benefit of that is all of a sudden Trump’s lawyers are going to be invoking the speedy trial act. They’re going to want to get that done as quickly as possible instead of extending it way off until after the election. But it may be a contest over whether Georgia or D.C. puts him in the pokey first.

But it’s, you know, the brazenness with which she has intimidated witnesses, gone after and endangered the lives of judges, prosecutors and all kinds of other people and gotten away with that, that cannot stand.

It’s not just a matter of schadenfreude and saying, “put his fat ass in jail because he deserves it!”.

It’s also because you cannot let him keep getting away with this stuff.

MARY TRUMP: Right.

NORM ORNSTEIN: And look, the fact is, you know, let’s come back to Trump putting Barack Obama’s address out on true social and a deranged individual with multiple weapons, which, by the way, happens to be way too close to my house for comfort, comes by and obviously with mayhem in on his mind. This is not acceptable. And the idea that we have to have judges, prosecutors, grand jurors, witnesses having protection against violence. You have got to draw a line and it’s time to draw that line.

MARY TRUMP: Yeah, I saw this on Twitter and I you know, sedition isn’t the only word you could use here, but it was it’s the most appropriate. If you don’t punish sedition, it becomes a strategy.