Maggie Haberman Says Trump Is Over the War: ‘The President Would Like to Just Be Done With This’ 

CNN commentator and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said President Donald Trump wants the Iran war that he started to end because “he has other things he’d like to focus on.”

On Wednesday, Secretary of the Navy John Phelan was fired after he reportedly clashed with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Phelan’s ouster was the 34th of a military officer in Trump’s second term. Phelan, who was a Republican megadonor, had no prior military experience.

The move comes amid the ongoing U.S. naval blockade of Iran, which is restricting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. and Iran are currently in a ceasefire. Vice President JD Vance was scheduled to travel to Pakistan for additional peace talks, but postponed the trip.

Haberman appeared on Wednesday’s edition of The Source on CNN, where Kaitlan Collins asked, “What’s your sense of where the president’s head is at on things right now?”

“Look at his Truth Social feed now,” Haberman advised, referring to the president’s posting sprees on his social media platform. “He’s clearly frustrated. He’s voicing that almost every day.”

She went on to reference the roles of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s New York real estate pal, in the high-stakes negotiations with Iran.

“They clearly do know who they are talking to,” Haberman said of Kushner and Witkoff. “It just doesn’t mean that everything is contiguous. And my sense is the president would like to just be done with this, and he has other things he’d like to focus on.”

On Tuesday, Trump announced he was extending the ceasefire so that “Iranians can get their sh*t together,” as one U.S. official told Axios.

Watch above via CNN.

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