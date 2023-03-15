‘Put Up Or Shut Up’: Geraldo Challenges the Right On 5 Years Of Hunter Biden Investigations Uncovering ‘Nothing Remotely Criminal’

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera challenged critics of Hunter Biden, many of whom are on the American right, to “put up or shut up” when it comes to allegations of criminal behavior.

“Hunter Biden has been investigated for almost five years. Aside from the fact he’s been a junkie dirtbag nothing remotely criminal has been uncovered,” Rivera wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

“Put up or shut up,” the veteran broadcaster concluded.

Reactions to Rivera’s tweet were immediate and sparked fiery debate on both sides.

“Setting aside the gun crimes, prostitution crimes, drug crimes, tax crimes, bribery receipts, foreign agent shenanigans, money laundering, pay-for-play, and kid-glove treatment from the corrupt and politicized FBI and DOJ, this is a really astute observation,” jested Mollie Hemingway, the editor-in-chief of the Federalist.

“Outside of a potential illicit foreign influence operation, possible public corruption, FARA, and tax violations – you’re correct, nothing to see here,” replied Dan Bongino.

Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall replied to Rivera, saying, “100% agree.”

Many other users replied to Rivera’s tweet by tagging House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY). Rivera’s tweet followed an appearance by Comer on Fox News Tuesday in which the Kentucky Republican claimed he had proof that “a Biden” is connected to a wire transfer from China to a business owned by an associate of President Joe Biden.

Comer refused to offer any details during the interview after he was pushed by anchor Bill Hemmer for specifics. “It’s been five years and what do we have for it? Five years is a long time to be investigating,” Hemmer noted as the conversation surrounding Hunter Biden ended.

Rivera’s tweet also sparked a debate regarding the possibility Hunter Biden may be charged related to tax crimes and a false statement regarding a gun purchase. The Washington Post reported in October 2022 that “Federal agents investigating President Biden’s son Hunter have gathered what they believe is sufficient evidence to charge him with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase, according to people familiar with the case.”

