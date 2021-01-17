comScore

QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended From Twitter

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 17th, 2021, 5:33 pm
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was temporarily suspended from Twitter on Sunday afternoon for “repeated violations of new rules the social media platform put in place following the violent US Capitol riot,” according to CNN.

Greene, a QAnon believing member of Congress, will be mandated to serve a 12 hour period “time-out” before being able to return to the platform.

“The account referenced has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told CNN.

Responding to the temporary suspension handed down from Twitter, Greene said the action taken by Twitter equated to “rights being stripped away.”

“Americans’ rights are being stripped away, and they aren’t being heard by the people they elected to represent them. And with Big Tech silencing them, they literally can’t be heard,” Greene stated in a press release.

