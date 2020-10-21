Supposed text messages posted by college student Nick Roberts onto Twitter allegedly sent to President Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani are not real.

“It is satire,” Roberts told Mediaite on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a conversation I had with my brother,” he added.

“Most people have caught onto it being a joke, but then the national people picked it up,” the college student stated, before saying that after Mediaite’s tweet, reporters began reaching out in large numbers.

These messages from Nick Roberts allegedly sent to Rudy Giuliani are FAKE. “It is just satire,” the college student tells me. pic.twitter.com/1LGPBdRypC — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) October 21, 2020

“I’ve always thought of my [Twitter] page as a satire page somewhat,” Roberts added.

Notably, both Contributing editor at Politico Magazine David Freedlander and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow were duped by the tweet sent out by the college student.

“Rudy seems to have learned his lesson, is tightening protocols, checking ID’s, and is now being taken in by someone claiming to be Ivanka Trump but who is in fact the vice president of the College Democrats of Indiana,” Freedlander tweeted.

“I can’t even,” Maddow also responded to Freedlander’s initial tweet.

VOA’s Steve Herman and MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle also fell for the tweet amplified by Freedlander.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]