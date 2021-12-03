Rachel Maddow Asks Stacey Abrams About Not Conceding to Kemp: ‘You Famously Were Contentious About The Loss’

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow asked Georgia political star Stacey Abrams about her 2018 race against now-Gov. Brian Kemp, noting “you famously were contentious about the loss.”

On Thursday night’s edition of The Rachel Maddow Show, the popular liberal host interviewed Abrams, who has just announced a run for Georgia governor in 2022.

Along the way, Maddow touched on the 2018 governor’s race, which saw Abrams admit defeat but not concession.

“When you so narrowly lost, you famously were contentious about the loss, saying that you didn’t necessarily think it had been a fair fight,” Maddow said.

She asked Abrams “How do you feel about that now looking back at it, and how do you want people to understand how that dynamic affected the race the first time?”

Ms. Abrams responded by telling Maddow that she had “battled with the then-secretary of state over his egregious and aggressive voter suppression activities.”

Abrams added that “on the night on the 16th of November when I acknowledged that I would not become governor, that he had won the election, I did not challenge the outcome of the election unlike some recent folks did. What I said was that the system was not fair.”

“And leaders challenge systems. Leaders say we can do better. And that’s what I declared,” Abrams said.

Abrams has previously rejected comparisons between herself and former President Donald Trump, who has continued to falsely insist that he was the true victor over President Joe Biden in 2020.

Last December, Abrams told CNN’s Jake Tapper that “There is absolutely nothing commensurate between what I have done and what Donald Trump is trying to do. My mission has been very clear since I was 17. And that is expanding access to the right to vote for those who are entitled to vote in our country, and especially in the state of Georgia.”

“What Donald Trump is arguing is that he only wants to count the votes that he likes. He wants to restrict access to the right to vote and restrict who gets to be heard in our country. That is not at all what I’m pushing for,” Abrams told Tapper.

Watch above via MSNBC.

