Rasmussen is urging Vice President Mike Pence to ignore the 2020 election results when Congress moves to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College next week.

The conservative-leaning pollster and opinion outlet amplified a column that begins with a quote attributed to Russian dictator Joseph Stalin, which says “Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.” The article recognizes the meaning of the quote as “true” before eventually suggesting that when Pence appears before Congress, he could move to exclude the results from every battleground state where the 2020 election results were contested.

From the piece:

Come January 2021, Vice President Mike Pence will be presented with the sealed certificates containing the ballots of the presidential electors. At that moment, the Presidency will be in his hands. And there is nothing stopping Pence, under the authority vested in him as President of the Senate, from declining to open and count the certificates from the six disputed states. If they are (as more than 70% of Republicans believe) certificates from non-electors appointed via voter fraud, why should he open and count them?

When Rasmussan promoted the piece on Twitter, they did so by emphasizing that Donald Trump would lead Biden’s electoral count if the battleground state results were somehow zilched before Congress.

“The President’s position going into January 2021 is thus considerably stronger than the mainstream media would like to admit,” the piece says. “There is Constitutional language and historical precedent that gives his Vice President the unilateral power to decide the outcome of our contested election.”

Per the 12th Amendment: “[T]he votes shall then be counted[.] … The person having the greatest number of votes for President, shall be the President[.]” Reader comments? 4/4 More here – https://t.co/ehnnu84Lgi — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 27, 2020

