With the drop dead date approaching, President Donald Trump’s most ardent backers in Congress are turning to increasingly more desperate measures to keep Vice President Mike Pence from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Jan. 6. Now, one die-hard MAGA booster in the House is going so far as to sue the vice president in a last-ditch effort to keep him from carrying out his Constitutional duty.

In a federal lawsuit filed in Texas Monday morning, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) joined a group of 11 other plaintiffs suing the vice president. Gohmert and the others — a group which includes Arizona Republican party chair Kelli Ward — are bringing their case before Trump-appointed Judge Jeremy Kernodle. They are seeking to give Pence the ability to appoint a sham slate of pro-Trump electors, rather than the duly elected appointees chosen by the public on Nov. 3.

The argument, such as it is, falsely claims there is evidence of “massive multi-state electoral fraud.” The filing states that Gohmert will indeed lodge an objection during the joint session of Congress over which Pence will preside on Jan. 6.

To date, legal challenges from the Trump campaign or his supporters have gone poorly. The campaign and its allies have lost more than 50 lawsuits in the weeks following Biden’s victory. They have also had an attempt to bring a case before the Supreme Court unanimously rejected. Experts believe this Hail Mary challenge will meet a similar fate.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]