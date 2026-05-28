Fox’s Peter Doocy Presses Scott Bessent on Whether Trump Will Strike Oman: ‘Making Plans For a New War?’

Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Thursday about President Donald Trump’s threat to bomb U.S. ally Oman if it attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz.

At a cabinet meeting Wednesday, Trump was asked, “Would you accept a short-term deal that allows Iran and Oman to control the strait? And would they have to open it immediately, or would you be open to that happening over a period of time?”

“No, the strait’s gotta be open to everybody — it’s international waters. Nobody’s gonna control it,” Trump said, adding, “And Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow ’em up. They understand that. They’ll be fine.”

Doocy asked Bessent, “Trump said Oman has to behave like everybody else or we’ll blow them up. Are you guys back there in the West Wing making plans for a new war with Oman?”

“I think the president wanted to punctuate freedom of navigation in the strait,” Bessent said. “I had a call with the Omani ambassador this morning, and he assured me that there were no plans for tolling the strait. As he said, our countries have 200 years of good relations. He wants to have another 200 more. And I told him that this was a nonstarter, and he did not want to risk either the Omani individuals or Omani financial institutions getting sanctioned.”

On X Thursday, Bessent wrote, “The United States Government will not tolerate any effort ​to impose a tolling ​system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should ​know that ​the ⁠U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors ​involved – directly or indirectly – ​in ⁠facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners ⁠will ​be penalized,” Bessent ​added.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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