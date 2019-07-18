Rep. Ilhan Omar told reporters in response to the “send her back” chant at President Donald Trump’s rally that she believes President Donald Trump is both racist and fascist.

“We have said this president is racist, we have condemned his racist remarks. I believe he is fascist,” Omar said. “I want to remind people that this is what this president and his supporters have torn our country that is supposed to be a country where we allow democratic debate and dissent to take place.”

She said that it wasn’t about the personal attack on her, but rather a fight of what ideals are “American.”

“So this is not about me this is about us fighting for what this country truly should be,” said Omar.

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com