Rep. Liz Cheney clarified Tuesday that GOP opposition to progressive House members newly knighted ‘Squad’ has nothing to with their gender, religion, or race as President Donald Trump’s tweets might have indicated and everything to do with, well everything else.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Cheney flipped the script from Trump’s racist tweets to bad socialist policies advanced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Pressley’s “racist” comments over the weekend.

“I want to talk about what’s gone on over the last few days. I want to make absolutely clear our opposition to our socialist colleagues has absolutely nothing to do with their gender, with their religion or with their race,” said Cheney. “It has to do with the content of their policies.”

“Our colleagues are wrong when they tell Americans, just as Congresswoman Pressley did just last weekend, that any individual seat at the table is only valuable, is only legitimate if that person espouses some pre-approved set of beliefs deemed appropriate based on their religion or their gender or their race,” said Cheney. “When they say that, that is racist.”

Pressley told Democrats Sunday at a liberal Netroots Nation conference, “We don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice. We don’t need any more black faces that don’t want to be a black voice.”

Cheney said the progressive Dems are wrong when they attempt to impose “the fraud of socialism” on Americans. “They’re wrong when they pursue policies that would steal power from the American people and give that power to the government.”

She went on to say they’re wrong when they espouse antisemitism, they’re wrong when they rush to blame America first, they’re wrong when they “fail to recognize this the greatest nation, the exceptional nation,” and when they fail to recognize no people have lived in greater freedom.

She said her “socialist colleagues” are wrong to advocate for abortion up until the point of birth, partial-birth abortion, and refuse to mandate care for babies accidentally born alive.

She listed a slew of other grievances, including their calling to abolish ICE and DHS, their advocating policies that will eliminate private health insurance and force Americans to pay for healthcare of undocumented immigrants, their calling for elimination of the electoral college and Supreme Court packing.

“They’re wrong when they pursue policies like the one we’re going to be voting on today that would destroy 4 million jobs for low wage earners by mandating a federal $15 minimum wage. That is not compassion, that’s a callousness that’s born of ignorance,” she said.

“So, know our opposition to our colleague’s beliefs has nothing to do with race or gender or religion. We oppose them and their policies because their policies are dangerous and wrong and would destroy America,” she added.

